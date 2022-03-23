TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

The Transportation Security Administration requires masks while riding on public transportation – regardless of vaccination status.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18.

"At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.

"During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor. This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science. We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change."

🚨 Mask Mandate Update: The TSA has extended the federal mask mandate until April 18, 2022. All riders must continue to... Posted by The Rapid on Monday, March 14, 2022

Under the mandate, all passengers ages two years and older are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth.

