Two out-of-state Grand Traverse County visitors test positive for COVID-19

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. — After traveling to Grand Traverse County to spend time with family, two out-of-state visitors tested positive for COVID-19.

The Traverse City Ticker shared details about the incident on Facebook Monday.

According to the post, the Grand Traverse County Health Department confirmed to the news outlet that two out-of-state visitors did test positive for coronavirus and both were symptomatic.

One of the travelers is hospitalized and the other is quarantining in a contactless hotel room. Six other family members who were exposed are now being monitored by the health department and are in self-quarantine, according to the post.

The health department conducted an investigation and believe there was no community exposure, as the travelers came to stay with and visit family.

Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger said these cases echo the importance of social distancing and staying home if you are sick or have symptoms.

“I think we're going to continue to see things like this throughout the rest of the summer, if we're being honest,” Hirschenberger said. “It’s going to be on us to be as proactive as we can on following up quickly and getting people isolated and quarantined.”

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relaxed restrictions in the Grand Traverse area, allowing restaurants and retailers to open for in-person dining and shopping with capacity limitations. However, she did urge people not to travel there. "If you don't live in these regions, region 6 and 8, please think long and hard before you take a trip into them," she said.

