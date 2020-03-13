Colleges and universities nationwide are transitioning to online-based learning for their spring semesters amid COVID-19 concerns.

Many students that don't live in the same state as their school have to pack up their stuff and are wondering what they're going to.

U-Haul has announced it's offering free self-storage for 30 days to college students who needed to move off-campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U-Haul says the 30 days free self-storage offer is typically extended to communities impacted by a natural disaster, but "this marks the first time U-Haul has extended the offer Company-wide."

