ANN ARBOR, Mich. — To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the University of Michigan canceled classes Thursday and Friday, and will resume on Monday in an online format. Classes will not meet in person through the end of the semester, according to the university.

The last day of classes is April 21.

"Faculty and instructors should let students know how this transition will be handled for each of their classes," said President Mark S. Schlissel in a statement. "The two days of cancellations give faculty time to transition to alternative formats."

Michigan State moved to all online classes as well on Wednesday. Central Michigan University and Michigan Tech will also be holding online classes only. The move comes after the confirmation of the first two presumptive cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Michigan.

All international travel has been suspended until at least April 21, with rare exceptions requiring approval. Domestic travel for university business is strongly discouraged.

"Viruses like COVID-19 affect all of us, and we appreciate everyone’s efforts to support one another, promote a healthy community, and stay up to date on the latest information from our health professionals," Schlissel said

Michigan Athletics is also working to limit spectators at its on-campus competitions to parents and media. The university encourages students to limit large social gatherings.

U-M also issued the following tips to help stop spread the virus:

Stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Consider alternatives to shaking hands.

Unless you are sick with cough, sneezing and fever, it is not advised to wear a mask.

