ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of MIchigan announced Friday that all university commencement ceremonies have been canceled due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

University President Mark S. Schlissel said the university was canceling all Spring 2020 commencement activities across Michigan's three campuses. This includes both the large campuswide ceremonies and individual school, college and group recognition ceremonies.

Students will also take their final exams remotely. The university previously canceled all in-person classes and transition to online session to slow the spread of coronavirus. Students will not be required to come to our campuses for instruction or exams for the remainder of this semester.

The announcement also recommended any students who are able to go home to their permanent residences to do so, in order to reduce the number of people in physical spaces on campus.

Schlissel said the university is taking additional precautions across the board protect health and safety for everyone who remains on the various campuses, including those who may not be able to leave. These include restricting traffic flows, stepping up cleaning, and canceling events to prevent interactions in large groups.

U-M housing and dining operations, the University Health Service, and libraries will remain open to serve students who stay.

