ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan medical system sees no immediate need for a temporary hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

A spokeswoman says a plan to open in a campus sports building is on hold for now. Friday had been the initial target.

Mary Masson says the infection “curve is significantly flattening.”

Meanwhile, at least 25 patients were expected to arrive Friday at Detroit’s convention hall, TCF Center, from area hospitals. It’s equipped with 1,000 beds for people recovering from COVID-19, although that many beds might not be needed.

MORE COVID-19 NEWS:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.