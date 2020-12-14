Unemployment benefits for nearly 700,000 Michiganders will end Dec. 26 unless Congress takes action

The expiration of federal unemployment claims could result in over $220 million no going to working Michiganders or the state's economy.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) advised workers Monday that unless Congress takes action, federal unemployment insurance (UI) programs provided under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will end Dec. 26.

The UIA estimates that the unemployment benefits of nearly 692,000 Michiganders may be affected unless Congress extends UI provisions under CARES.

“We’re hopeful that Congress will take action to protect access to critical unemployment assistance for Michigan workers whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19,” said UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson. “Allowing these programs to expire is not only harmful to Michigan workers, but it would be devastating to Michigan’s economy.”

According to the State, Michigan’s average weekly unemployment benefit is currently estimated at $319. The expiration of federal unemployment claims could result in over $220 million no going to working Michiganders or the state's economy.

If additional state or federal legislation is passed, updates about new or extended unemployment benefit programs will be posted on the UIA website at www.Michigan.gov/uia.

