United Airlines plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected

United says about 1,300 frontline employees in Houston will be impacted by furloughs. Flight attendants will bear the brunt of the cuts.

United Airlines said Wednesday it plans to furlough 16,370 employees in October with the travel industry facing a slow recovery from the pandemic.

The level of cuts are 55% lower than the number of layoff warnings that United sent to employees in July. The reduction was possible because 7,400 employees took buyouts or early retirement, and up to 20,000 more accepted reduced work schedules or took voluntary leaves lasting up to 13 months.

United Airline officials said the final number could come down further before Oct. 1, when a prohibition on furloughs ends. They said the furloughs would be postponed if Washington approves another $25 billion to help passenger airlines cover payroll costs.

There are about 14,000 United employees in Houston. United says about 1,300 frontline employees in Houston will be impacted by furloughs. That number does not include management and administration employees.

Flight attendants will bear the brunt of the cuts, with 6,920 getting furlough notices. About 2,850 pilots, 2,010 maintenance workers and 1,400 management and support staff would also lose their jobs.

Most union employees in the airline industry whose jobs are cut have rehiring rights - management and administrative staff generally do not. United began the year with 96,000 employees, 84% of whom were represented by unions.

United's disclosure comes after American Airlines said it expects to furlough or lay off 19,000 workers starting in October. Delta has warned nearly 2,000 pilots that they could be furloughed.

Airlines don't need all their workers because air travel has plunged during the pandemic. Even with a modest recovery since April, U.S. air travel is down about 70% from a year ago, costing the airlines billions in revenue.

The airlines have cut schedules - United's schedule this month is only 37% of its schedule in September 2019 - slashed expenses and borrowed billions to survive the pandemic.

Josh Earnest, a United senior vice president, said the Chicago-based airline doesn't expect travel to return to normal until a vaccine for COVID-19 is widely available, and that the recovery is likely to be uneven. The airline expects to recall furloughed workers piecemeal, he indicated.

“We don't have to snap everybody back at the same time,” he told reporters. “We can basically build our workforce as we need it and as our schedule grows and as demand recovers.”