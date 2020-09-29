Upper Peninsula state representative tests positive for COVID-19

State Rep. Beau LaFave said he is feeling better after experiencing symptoms over the weekend.

A Michigan state representative has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Rep. Beau LaFave, a 28-year-old Republican from an Upper Peninsula district, announced his diagnosis on Facebook.

"Here’s a quick update, because I want to be honest with everyone and explain why you have not seen me around town for a bit. Today I tested positive for COVID-19, and I have been self-quarantining at home. I appreciate everyone who has already reached out and offered support," he said in the post.

LaFave said he is feeling better after experiencing most of his symptoms over the weekend. He said he has been working with the staff at the state capitol to let everyone know who may have been in contact with him last week.

"For my neighbors in the U.P., there is no need to worry. After coming home from Lansing late Thursday night, I have not come into contact with anyone. I will continue to follow the best medical guidance and protocols to make sure that stays the case," he said.

The Upper Peninsula is coded as risk level D on the state's Safe Start Map. The color-coding ranks risk levels from A, the lowest, to E, the highest based on cases per million. The Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions are also at D, and the Lansing area is in the highest risk category.

The Upper Peninsula reported its highest case counts last week, with Saturday's 7-day average of 197.5 cases per million being the highest in the state.

