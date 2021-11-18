Urgent plea from West Michigan doctors to get children vaccinated before Christmas

With West Michigan hospitals at a tipping point due to a rise in COVID cases and other illnesses, doctors are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With West Michigan hospitals at a tipping point due to a rise in COVID cases and other illnesses, doctors are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Most parents would prefer to get their children vaccinated at their pediatrician's office, but with many medical facilities overwhelmed because of the surge, there's a chance you might have to wait longer than usual.

There are plenty of other options available to get your child vaccinated as soon as possible.

According to Dr. Andrew Jameson at Mercy Health, school closures are happening left and right because of the skyrocketing number of children's cases.

He says he's seen too many parents in the hospital this week getting put on ventilators after getting infected from their kids.

That's why getting your child vaccinated is essential. There is a pediatric vaccine available for all providers.

An appointment is required to see your pediatrician who is very busy seeing clients for more than just vaccines.

That's why doctors say you should get the vaccine anywhere you can.

“The vaccine they would get in a Meijer or, or a Walmart is exactly the same as they would get with us. So at this point, you get it anywhere you can. I have great confidence in it," Dr. Andrew Jameson said.

The Kent County Health Department offers the vaccine for all eligible age groups during clinic hours five days a week.

With Kent and Ottawa counties suspending the mask mandate for schools after winter break -- time is running out to get your kids vaccinated before then.

If you want your kids to be vaccinated by Christmas, you have until this Saturday to get the first dose and their second dose three weeks later.

