US-Canada border closure extended through September 21

The announcement came Friday morning from Acting Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf.
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020.

WASHINGTON — WNYers hoping to travel to Canada this summer will now have to wait a little longer to do so.

Acting Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf announced Friday the limits on non-essential travel at shared ports of entry, including the US-Canada border, will be extended through September 21. 

Immediate family, defined as as spouses, common-law partners, dependent children, parents or step-parents, and guardians can travel to Canada to see loved ones, but must remain there for 14 days. 

The border has been shut down to non-essential travel since March 20 to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.