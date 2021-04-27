'A place of hope and excitement': West Michigan Vaccine Clinic to surpass 200,000 doses this week

Vandyke said that people can come to these free clinics to get their second dose, even if it's not where they got their first one.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's another week of vaccinating the community for the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic in downtown Grand Rapids.

"This is a place of hope and excitement," said Mark Vandyke, Manager of Business Assurance for Spectrum Health. "We see a lot of patients coming in very emotional."

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic is a collaboration between Kent County, Spectrum Health, Mercy Heath and Vaccinate West Michigan. It is hosted at DeVos Place.

This week, the clinic is hosting two full days of free vaccine distribution on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mark Vandyke said that during that time, an additional 16,000 people will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. And by the end of the week, Vandyke said the clinic will surpass more than 200,000 doses distributed altogether.

"To come here and see people who are joyful and people who are full of hope to end the pandemic has been a great opportunity for all of us," Vandyke said.

Markese Mcswain got his first dose of the vaccine Tuesday afternoon. He said at first he was hesitant, but when cases started rising again he knew it was time to get vaccinated.

"It's worth it," Mcswain said. "You either get sick and die from COVID-19, or you can take the risk and get the shot and be safe."

Clinic-goers also said the walk-in clinic made the whole process really simple and easy.

"It was so easy," said Olivia DeVos, who also got her first dose Tuesday afternoon. "Making an appointment was so easy and so was going through the line. Everybody was so friendly and helpful, so it was a great process."

Mcswain echoed that sentiment, saying, "It was the quickest thing ever. We were only in there for about 20 minutes."

DeVos is in her early 20s. She said for her, she felt it was time to get vaccinated when looking at the big picture.

"It's how you're helping society as a whole," she said. "And getting the vaccine and moving forward throughout this pandemic. I think that should be the most motivating factor for everyone."

13 ON YOUR SIDE also heard of people not getting for their second dose of the vaccine if they received the Moderna or Pfizer. We asked Mark Vandyke if that has been the case for Spectrum Health.

"We haven't seen the numbers of people missing the second doses that we also hear through social media and other sources," Vandyke said.

Vandyke added that people can come to these free clinics to get their second dose, even if it's not where they got their first one.

"It's so important to complete the vaccine series," he said, "especially as we continue down this path of ending the pandemic."

Both Mcswain and DeVos said they plan to get their second dose, especially because the walk-in clinic made it so easy.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic will be administering free COVID-19 vaccinations again tomorrow, Wednesday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It is for anyone who is 18 or older and has not received a first vaccine dose. No appointment is necessary. Those aged 16 and 17 also may participate but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Free parking is available at DeVos Place and at the Government Center Ramp across the street from DeVos Place. The ramp can be accessed off Ottawa or one of the two Monroe entrances. Please bring the parking ticket to the clinic for validation.

Additionally, anyone who would like to schedule a vaccine appointment in the future may call 833-734-0016 or click here.

