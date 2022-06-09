Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines available for Michiganders as early as this week

Pfizer's bivalent vaccine is recommended for ages 12 and older, while Moderna's is recommended for anyone 18 and older.

MICHIGAN, USA — Another round of COVID-19 vaccine boosters are ready to begin distribution in Michigan as early as this week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for both bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for booster doses. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ issued a recommendation for the use of the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine and the Moderna bivalent vaccine.

Both bivalent boosters target two strains of COVID-19. The original strain and the widely spread Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

You can find more information on where bivalent vaccine boosters are available in your area by visiting vaccines.gov, which will be updated with booster locations soon.

According to the MDHHS, you are eligible to receive a bivalent booster dose when:

Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least two months since they completed primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least two months since they completed primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Those interested in in a bivalent booster can choose Pfizer or Moderna, regardless of which primary vaccine or booster they had previously. Influenza shots can also be co-administered with COVID-19 bivalent boosters.

Nearly 6.8 million Michiganders ages 5 and up have gotten at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

To schedule a primary or booster dose of the COVID vaccine, visit vaccines.gov .

. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

