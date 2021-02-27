Coopersville Middle School turns into COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the evening

This is the first collaboration with SpartanNash and Ottawa County at a local school, providing about 600 vaccines Friday evening.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Around 600 people received their COVID-19 vaccine inside the Coopersville Middle School Friday evening. Many of them were community members ages 65 years and older, as well as educators. Appointments were needed ahead of time.

The vaccine clinic was a collaboration with SpartanNash pharmacies, Ottawa Department of Public Health and the Coopersville Area Public Schools.

This is the first clinic at a school in Ottawa County working with SpartanNash, giving more people access to the vaccine.

"Ottawa county hasn’t been able to offer a clinic in this area in the county," said Amy Ellis, manager of pharmacy services for SpartanNash, "So, we’re really glad to be able to work together and offer this to the community. We’ve really seen the community excited when we’ve called for appointments and things. They’re so grateful to have the vaccine available to them today."

The National Guard was also helping administer the shots with the pharmacists. The clinic was administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Matt Spencer, the Superintendent of Coopersville Area Public Schools, said many of his staff members were not able to get appointments at other sites yet, so this clinic provided a great opportunity. He called the clinic "fulfilling."

"I think in a community like Coopersville, our school campus is the heart and soul of the community," said Spencer, "Just makes perfect sense to give our community members the opportunity to get the vaccinations close to home."

Those who received their shot Friday at the middle school also scheduled their second dose of the vaccine. It will also take place at the middle school, with a similar set up.

While many Coopersville teachers and staff received the vaccine today, school workers from neighboring districts did as well.

