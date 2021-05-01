White House launches texting service, website to find closest COVID vaccine locations near you

Those interested can text their zip code to 438829 (GETVAX) to find the closest COVID-19 vaccine locations near them.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC — The White House COVID-19 Response Team has launched a new texting service for those interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Andy Slavitt, a White House Senior Advisor for COVID response, tweeted Friday that anyone can text their zip code to 438829, or GETVAX, and the service will send the user the three closest vaccine locations near them, including a link to find more.

A similar service can be found on the White House Vaccine website, where users can enter their zip code and a search radius in miles to find numerous vaccine locations near them.

LEER EN ESPAÑOL : https://www.vacunas.gov/

The site also includes additional information, including how to schedule a vaccine appointment, why the vaccine is safe and effective, and how the vaccine is free for everyone.



NEW: Finding a vaccine just got very very easy.



Know someone who wants to find a vaccine?



Text your zip code to 438829 (getvax). And see what happens... — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) April 30, 2021

More than half of adults in the United States have received at least one COVID-19, the government said. Over 230 million doses of the vaccine have been given in the nation from Dec. 14, 2020 through April 26, 2021, according to the Center for Disease Control.

"COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials," according to the CDC.

"The vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization (EUA)."

The Pfizer or Moderna vaccine takes two weeks after the second dose to have maximum effect.

