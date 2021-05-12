CVS Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15

While walk-ins are welcome, it is recommended to schedule an appointment online. A parent or guardian will be required for anyone under 18.

Beginning Thursday, May 13, CVS Health pharmacies will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15. The announcement comes after the FDA's emergency use authorization of the vaccine.

Nearly 70 CVS Health pharmacies across Michigan will administer the vaccine. While walk-ins are welcome, it is recommended to schedule an appointment online. A parent or guardian will be required for anyone under 18.

“With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, President and Chief Executive officer, CVS Health. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”

An appointment can be scheduled by clicking here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.