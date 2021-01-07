Grand Valley students can win $100 for COVID-19 vaccination

Students report vaccination on their self-assessment. Then, they are entered into win 1 thousand $100 prizes to their student account.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) has announced a vaccination incentive program. Students have the chance to win one of one thousand $100 prizes.

There are two goals. One, to encourage students who want to get vaccinated to do so before the start of fall term. Two, to have a better understanding of the vaccination status of the student population.

"We just don’t have a good indication of a true vaccination rate is of our student body," said Greg Sanial, director of the virus action team, "With better information, we can make better decisions for fall."

To enter, students will report their vaccination status on their online self-assessments. Anyone who has been vaccinated since the beginning of the year is eligible. Four 250 winners will be chosen each week starting the first week of August.

"In the first day we announced it, we had over 300 students report their vaccination status," said Sanial, "Students who previously received it, they just haven’t reported it yet."

Sanial said of the self-assessments they have received, about 50% of the student body is vaccinated. However, those assessments were a tool for those visiting campus, and many students learned virtually. So, he said they need better information for the vaccination status percentage on campus.

Currently, there are 3 active cases of COVID-19 at GVSU: one faculty, one staff, and one student. The current action level is "low." In June, the university dropped mask requirements for vaccinated students. Unvaccinated students are still required to wear a face covering in certain settings.

GVSU plans to return to a "full campus experience" for fall term, including full classroom capacity, student activities, and student life.

"If we can get our vaccination numbers up amongst our students," said Sanial, "It just opens up so many more opportunities for this type of thing."

He also added COVID-19 had "a tremendous impact" on the campus in the past year and a half. Vaccination is the best way to protect against current spread, and "it enables us to do things that make college life what college life is."

Sanial said the university is working closely with both Ottawa and Kent Counties public health.

