Hackley Community Care to hold walk-up vaccine clinic July 24

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mobile units at Hackley Community Care in Muskegon will be offering a walk-up vaccine clinic Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The clinic will be first-come, first-served and offer both the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and up. Anyone receiving the Johnson and Johnson shot must be 18 or older.

Across Michigan, 898,626 coronavirus cases and 19,862 deaths due to the virus have been reported as of Tuesday, July 20. The CDC is also estimating that the Delta variant accounts for 83% of COVID-19 cases in the US.

To schedule an appointment or get more information on the clinic, call Hackley Community Care at 231-737-1335. Additional information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found here.

