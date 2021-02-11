Here's where the COVID vaccine for kids is being offered in West Michigan

Pharmacies and health departments across West Michigan are ready to begin administering the vaccine.

The CDC has given final approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. This clears the way for more than 28 million children across the country to get protected against the coronavirus.

Pharmacies and health departments across West Michigan are ready to begin administering the vaccines. Here's a list:

Kent County Health Department:

Appointments can be made now for all three KCHD clinic locations during regular business hours by calling (616) 632-7200.

Metro Health:

Plans to start scheduling appointments for children 5-11 the week of Nov. 8.

Appointments can be made here.

Meijer:

Plans to start administering the vaccine to children 5-11 on Nov. 9.

Eligible patients can text COVID to 75049 to schedule an appointment for their child's first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

CVS Pharmacy:

Plans to start administering the vaccine to children 5-11 on Nov. 7.

Appointments can be made here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.