KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department is preparing to vaccinate 200 children 12-15 this weekend.

This comes after the approval from the Centers for Disease Control Wednesday on the Pfzer/BioNTech's vaccine for 12-15 year-olds.

KCHD has appointment availability this weekend at the health department at 700 Fuller Ave NE.

The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for anyone 12 years and older. Anyone under 18 will need a parent/guardian present or a permission note from parent/guardian and a driver who is at least 18 years of age.

Registration is required, no walk-ins will be accepted. Those interested in attending this clinic can register online at http://bit.ly/kentccvp or call (616) 336-6992. Residents can also call 2-1-1 for assistance.

Additional vaccine clinic locations, times and dates can be found at www.vaccinatewestmi.com.

