Kent County vaccine clinic prioritizes vaccinating children 12 and up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department held a vaccine clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fuller Avenue health department. Health officials hoped the weekend clinic would allow parents to bring their kids aged 12 and up to be vaccinated.

“Well, we’re thrilled to be able to give the vaccine to the 12- to 15-year-old age group. We thought a Saturday clinic would work well for those working parents,” said KCHD Immunization Program Supervisor Mary Wisinski. “We were open last Saturday, we’re open this Saturday. I believe we have about 300 scheduled but we’re also able to take walk-ins. We’re just excited to get those kids vaccinated and increase our community immunity.”

