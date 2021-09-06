LINC UP, SpartanNash partner to host vaccine clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A vaccine clinic at LINC UP in Grand Rapids will provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, June 17. It will run from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 1167 Madison Avenue SE.
The clinic accepts walk-ins and appointments can be made on LINC UP's website.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
