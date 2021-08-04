MDHHS partners with colleges, expands mobile vaccination sites

These initiatives are working toward Gov. Whitmer's goal of getting 70 percent of Michiganders vaccinated.

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced a partnership with colleges and universities Thursday in an effort to vaccinate students before they return home for the summer.

This partnership includes 26 colleges and universities in Michigan. According to the MDHHS, nearly 16,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being shipped to health departments for students to receive.

"Vaccinating this group of the population right now makes a lot of sense as thousands of college and university students near the end of their academic year and are preparing to travel back home, start new jobs, take summer vacations and interact with their family and friends,” said Northern Michigan University president Fritz Erickson.

In addition, the MDHHS has expanded their mobile clinics to reach more people in Detroit. Starting April 14, these clinics will be traveling around Detroit to help people register for vaccines and encourage them to get vaccinated. The mobile clinics have the capacity to administer 500 vaccines a day.

“Given the rise in cases and hospitalizations, now more than ever, it is important to bring the vaccine where people are, right in their neighborhood,” said Denise Fair, chief public health officer at the Detroit Health Department.

To find a vaccination site in Michigan, click here.

