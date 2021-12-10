MDHHS urging Michigan residents 16 and older to get COVID-19 booster

Currently, Pfizer is the only authorized vaccine for people under age 18.

MICHIGAN, USA — Following CDC approval, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging all eligible Michiganders 16 and up to get the Pfizer booster vaccine.

The MDHHS is reminding all Michiganders that the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

"Vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, and now we can continue to protect ourselves further from COVID-19, which continues to surge in our state,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Keeping our children safe includes getting them vaccinated and boosted, and this in turn will help alleviate burdens on our health care system to help avoid our children needing emergent care. We urge all Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated, and Michiganders age 16 and up receive their booster as soon as they’re eligible after their primary doses.”

The COVID-19 Pfizer booster dose may be given with other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, at the same time.

Michiganders should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record with them when getting their booster dose, which are available at any vaccine provider. Downloadable immunization records are accessible free of charge at the Michigan Immunization Portal.

To date, the MDHHS says more than 6.1 million Michigan residents ages 5 and older have gotten at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last 30 days of complete data (Oct. 21 – Nov. 19), 97,310 (71%) of 137,472 cases, 1,134 (72%) of 1,584 hospitalized cases and 588 (76%) of 772 deaths were among fully vaccinated individuals.

To schedule a primary or booster dose of the COVID vaccine, visit Vaccines.gov .

. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

