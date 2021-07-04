Michigan Medicine to participate in first national vaccine allergy trial

Researchers will analyze data from 3,400 subjects, including more than 100 at the University of Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Medicine will help lead the first national trial to study allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

Sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, which is led by Doctor Anthony Fauci, the study will identify if those with severe allergies or mast cell disorders are at higher risk for adverse reactions to the vaccines.

“When these vaccines initially became available, there were a number of reports about allergic reactions, but it wasn’t at all clear if they were true allergic reactions,” said James Baker Jr., M.D., director of the Mary H. Weiser Food Allergy Center and national co-chair of the vaccination trial. “The safety of these vaccines is otherwise remarkably good. So, if we can figure this out, it really facilitates the use of these technologies for vaccines going forward."

Researchers will analyze data from 3,400 subjects, including more than 100 at the University of Michigan, receiving one of the two mRNA-based vaccines at up to 35 academic allergy research centers across the United States.

Staff administering the shots are allergists trained to recognize, and respond to, severe allergic reactions within seconds. They will observe all study participants for at least 90 minutes after the injections. Researchers will follow up with volunteers throughout the trial.

“We’re learning about these reactions to help battle COVID, but this technology will be used to develop new flu vaccines and, likely, vaccines for most respiratory diseases,” Baker said. “These formulations are truly going to transform the vaccine industry.”

The first participant received their vaccine in Ann Arbor today.

