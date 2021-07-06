Mobile vaccine clinics to target areas with low vaccination rates

Kent County Health Department officials say the clinics will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday in July.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department is partnering with Seeds of Promise and Grand Rapids Proactive to bring mobile vaccination clinics to Grand Rapids every Thursday in July.

The clinics will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Great Giant Supermarket parking lot on Madison Avenue.

“The team at Seeds of Promise understands there are notable disparities in vaccination rates and hesitancy by the black community,” said Ludie Weddle, Chair of the Seeds of Promise Health and Wellness Impact Team. “We decided to take the vaccination process to the people in the community.”

KCHD officials will use the clinics to target areas with the highest vaccine disparities.

“As we continue to move away from the mass vaccination approach, it is increasingly important to reach people where they are and we anticipate that it will be these types of targeted approaches that help the community to continue to recover,” said Dr. Nirali Bora, KCHD Medical Director.

The clinics do not require appointments and the vaccine is free. Both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

