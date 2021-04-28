Need a shot? Need a ride? Detroit giving $50 to drivers

There is a $150, or three-person cap, per vehicle. But there's no limit on the number of trips.

DETROIT, Michigan — Detroit is adding to the gig economy: Drivers who take a city resident for a COVID-19 shot can get $50.

There is a $150, or three-person cap, per vehicle. But there's no limit on the number of trips. Compensation will come in the form of a prepaid debit card.

Nearly half of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least one shot. But in Detroit, it's just 30 percent.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday that transportation shouldn't be a barrier to getting a shot. Michigan still has the nation's highest seven-day case rate, but the situation is improving. The seven-day daily average is 4,167, down from around 7,000 two weeks ago.

