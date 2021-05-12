Rite Aid to provide COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 and up

“Opening eligibility for those 12 and older is a major step forward in the effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible."

Following the CDC's guidance, Rite Aid pharmacies across the country will now offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone ages 12 and up.

Guardians for those 18 and under can schedule an appointment by clicking here. A parent or guardian must accompany children under 18 years old.

“Opening eligibility for those 12 and older is a major step forward in the effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible and help bring an end to the pandemic,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer of Rite Aid.

Rite Aid also offers opportunities for on-site vaccine clinics at schools, community centers, workplaces and others. More information about that program can be found here.

