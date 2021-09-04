SpartanNash to offer free vaccines for teens

The clinic on April 13 will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and up so far.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — With an increase in COVID-19 cases among teenagers, SpartanNash will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 13 exclusively for 16- and 17-year-olds.

“Coronavirus cases in Michigan have surged recently, with kids and teenagers seeing the highest positivity rates in West Michigan,” EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Lori Raya said. “We are proud to offer this unique clinic targeted to 16 and 17-year-olds – both for their own health and safety and for their classmates, teammates, teachers, families and loved ones."

The clinic will be held at 5221 Cherry Ave. in Hudsonville from 3 to 8 p.m.

A parent or guardian must be present to receive a vaccine. Verification of date of birth will also be needed and a health screening will be administered before receiving a vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled starting April 10. To schedule an appointment, click here.

