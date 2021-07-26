Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses set to expire across Michigan

The department plans on re-distributing the vaccine to other states and large pharmacy chains in Michigan.

MICHIGAN, USA — As demand for the vaccine slows across Michigan, thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses are set to expire.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, at least 370,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are set to expire in the next four weeks.

The MDHHS says they have worked with local health departments to provide doses from the existing inventory. The department plans on re-distributing the vaccine to other states and large pharmacy chains across Michigan.

Some Johnson and Johnson vaccines have already been sent to Minnesota as part of this effort.

