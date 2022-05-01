'We are elated:' West Michigan business leaders react to withdrawn OSHA vaccine mandate

"We are not against vaccinations, what we don't want to do is mandate how people protect themselves."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will formally withdraw a mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing.

For many businesses, this is music to their ears.

"This was a great feeling of relief on behalf of our West Michigan employers that were going to be impacted by the proposed rule," said Andy Johnston, Vice President of government affairs with the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.

For some industries, it wasn't about the idea of vaccinations, but the mandate the government put forth. Jimmy Greene, president and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, said they are not against vaccination, but they don't want the federal government mandating how people protect themselves.

"They were on the right idea, but the wrong application," said Greene, "And the mandate to us kind of set back our opportunities to encourage people to be more vaccinated."

Johnston said many of the Chamber's businesses expressed frustrations over the logistics of the mandate, especially over the weekly testing component.

"We all have heard about how difficult it is to procure testing right now," said Johnston, "The reliability of some at-home testing, if this mandate went through, could you rely on an at home test? Where were employees going to purchase it? Who was going to pay for it? There was a lot of different factors that were going to go into this."

He also said they heard anecdotally some businesses had employees leave the company to work for a smaller one over the mandate.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Rook with the Michigan Retailers Association, said the mandate came at a "very inconvenient time."

"I think this is just one thing they didn't have to worry about," said Rook, "But it's still full steam ahead. It's still the big issues are their supply chain issues, finding workers to come in work shifts, as well as dealing with price inflation."

Rook said retailers have been creating a safe environment for employees during this time.

"Retailers in Michigan have proven how many steps, how many hoops they've had to jump through over and over again," said Rook, "So, they don't need more government intervention to tell them how to run their business."

In an announcement Tuesday, OSHA said despite the withdrawal, "OSHA strongly encourages vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace."

