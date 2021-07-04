White Cloud health department to receive single-dose vaccines

In addition, the health department will administer second dose vaccines to those who got their first vaccine elsewhere.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — District Health Department #10 in White Cloud will soon receive additional supply of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. This supply will be open to the general public and the waitlist can be found here.

In addition, the health department will administer second dose vaccines to those who got their first vaccine elsewhere. This vaccine will be given on a first come, first served basis and may require travel to neighboring counties.

The waitlist for the second dose vaccine can be found here. For additional information, email covid@dhd10.org or call 888-217-3904.

