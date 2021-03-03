Whitmer: State expected to expand vaccine access to 50 and over with pre-existing conditions on March 8

Whitmer also said after that, in two weeks, the vaccine will become available for everyone over 50.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday people 50 years old or older with a pre-existing condition will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 8.

According to Detroit's ABC affiliate WXYZ, Whitmer announced the update at media event about Dearborn's infrastructure. She also said after that, in two weeks, the vaccine will become available for everyone over 50.

As of Tuesday, March 2 the state of Michigan has confirmed 590,217 total cases of COVID-19 and over 15,000 people have died from the virus. Michigan is allowing certain essential workers and individuals over 65 years to get vaccinated first.

