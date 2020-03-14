GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The strand of coronavirus known as COVID-19 has halted sporting events, concerts, and shows across the country. That's put livelihoods in danger and diminished a sense of normalcy.

One of the venues temporarily shut down is Van Andel Arena. The arena had previously bought a lot of food what would have gone bad by the time events at the arena resume, so their executive chef decided to make the best of a bad situation.

Maurice Cordova got the go-ahead to donate the food and on Friday, March 13 he cooked for the recovery program at New Community Church on Dean Lake Avenue NE.

The program hosts a dinner and worship service every Friday.

"It's a feel-good thing with all the commotion going on with everything in this whole scenario," Cordova said. "It's something that's going to make us feel good by giving back to the community."

"It's truly a blessing and really during this time it's just more important to come together and, you know, I'm just so grateful," said Brittany Zender who is the children's ministry coordinator at New Community Church.

Cordova hopes to use the time the arena is closed to continue to give back to as many people as possible.

