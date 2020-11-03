MICHIGAN, USA — The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is taking extra steps of precaution to keep blood donors safe amid concerns over COVID-19, and they are still asking for blood donations.

The Senior Medical Director of the center, LeeAnn Weitekamp, MD, said the blood donation process does not cause or transmit the coronavirus.

"There has been no transfusion-transmitted coronavirus known," she said.

However, she said the center is taking extra steps of sanitary precautions such as cleaning the beds after the donor leaves and blood pressure cuffs.

Blood is needed every two seconds, according to Giving Blood, and for that reason, despite people distancing themselves from each other to prevent the spread of germs, Weitekamp said people should not stop giving blood.

"The one thing we cannot do is distance ourselves from the need for blood, that does not change," she said.

To make an appointment to donate blood at the Versiti Blood Center, visit their website.

