GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is urging people to continue to donate blood after the state's blood supply is at "high risk" because 81 blood drives statewide were canceled due to the precautions taken to protect people from the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 2,000 units of blood were lost as a result of the cancellations. Versiti employees are reminding people that the blood donation process poses no risk of infecting a donor with the coronavirus.

Versiti's chief medical officer said COVID-19 is currently not known to be transmitted through blood transfusions.

"Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe," said Dr. Tom Abshire.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Versiti has increased its cleaning procedures in all donor centers.

They are urging people to make appointments to donate blood or walk into any blood donation center throughout Michigan.

