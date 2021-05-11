x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Coronavirus

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available across GR this week

The vaccines will be available at clinics on 60th Street SE as well as at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place.
Credit: 13 OYS
Mia Jayden Johnson, a junior at Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy, received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Spectrum Health is offering several opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines will be available at clinics on 60th Street SE as well as at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place.

Walk-in clinics will be held at the following dates and times:

West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place
Tuesday, May 11 (11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, May 13 (11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
Friday, May 14 (11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

At this clinic, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also available at this location on a walk-in basis for those who have received a first dose Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days prior.

4700 60th Street SE

Saturday, May 15 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Walk-in clinic where first dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered.

The clinics are open to anyone 16 and up. Those ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No appointments are necessary. More information can be found here.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.