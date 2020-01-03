PORTLAND, Ore. — Handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick, and that goes for the coronavirus, too, according to the CDC. The nation's health protection agency says that among prevention tips, washing your hands can be the most effective.

The CDC website says you should wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

RELATED: Lake Oswego district monitoring absences after elementary school employee tests positive for coronavirus

The CDC offers this 5-step process to making sure your hands are cleansed properly:

Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the "Happy Birthday" song from beginning to end twice. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

GET THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE CORONAVIRUS

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

RELATED: Citing an 'abundance of caution' over coronavirus, Nike closes Beaverton campus for weekend