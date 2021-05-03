Wayland Union High School moving to remote learning for two weeks

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, March 22, 2021.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Beginning Monday, March 8, Wayland Union High School will be moving to remote learning due to an increase in school-linked COVID-19 cases.

The Allegan County Health Department recommended the transition after an uptick in cases that did not stem from one household or close contacts with one another.

There have been three identified outbreaks of two or more cases in a 14-day period among students.

During the two weeks, all extracurricular activities including athletics will be postponed or cancelled. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, March 22, 2021.

