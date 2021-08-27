Wayne County orders masks in schools, day care facilities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has strongly recommended face coverings in schools but has stopped short of reinstating a statewide requirement.

DETROIT — Michigan’s most populated county is requiring masks inside schools.

The health officer in Wayne County issued an order Friday mandating face coverings for preK-12 students, teachers and staff regardless of vaccination status.

The measure also applies to day care facilities.

It is the seventh county to implement some form of school mask requirement. School districts in other counties vary on whether masking is optional or mandatory.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has strongly recommended face coverings in schools but has stopped short of reinstating a statewide requirement.

Her office says at least half of public school students are subject to masking policies.

