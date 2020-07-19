Wayne County receives $7.5M to assist small businesses

The funding is in addition to $50 million in small business readiness grants Wayne County allocated to small businesses about two weeks ago.

DETROIT — Wayne County has received $7.5 million to assist small businesses suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

The small business grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. are through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The funding is in addition to $50 million in small business readiness grants Wayne County allocated to small businesses about two weeks ago.

The county is expanding its small business grant program and has started a second phase of applications through Aug. 5.

The county says applications will be processed in batches on a first-come, first-served basis.

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: