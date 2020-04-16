GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A Grand Rapids genetic testing lab has now shifted gears to process COVID-19 tests 7 days a week.

"Because we had the expertise, I think we had an obligation to be part of the solution to the greatest extent possible," said Dr. Jacqueline Peacock, director of laboratory operations at NxGen MDX.

NxGen MDX first started running tests on March 24, Peacock said she wished they could have done so even sooner, but this start date alone came after several weeks of around the clock work.

On April 3, the lab completed a high-throughput assay allowing for hundreds of tests to be processed at a time. The lab can now process up to 4,000 samples a day, if needed.

Peacock said they are currently testing several hundred samples a day, but she expects to see that number rise to the thousands with the opening of 13 new testing sites this week.

In best case scenarios, the lab's test turnaround is 6 to 8 hours, but Peacock said it can take up to 48 hours.

The roughly 30 lab employees have shifted to work earlier and later shifts across 7 days a week as appose to all working the same shift 5 days a week. Peacock said there are currently about 4 to 5 people in the lab at a time, which has also helped with the social distancing of employees.

In addition to new testing sites across the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also announced Tuesday that it's broadened testing criteria to allow for people with mild symptoms to be tested. Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for MDHHS, said this comes as a result of the acquisition of more testing materials. Sutfin said most of the test kits have come from private vendors and donations.

"We are definitely in a better state than we were a couple weeks ago as far as having enough tests to go around," Sutfin said.

Sutfin said the prioritization of testing does still exist to allow for those most at risk to receive their results as soon as possible.

The state breaks down patients into three different priority categories:

Priority 1 - hospitalized people, healthcare workers with symptoms

Priority 2 - people at congregate facilities (i.e. jails, homeless shelters, long term care facilities), people 65 years and older with symptoms, people with underlying health conditions, first responders with symptoms

Priority 3 - critical infrastructure workers with symptoms, people with mild symptoms

"We will definitely be able to get individuals with mild symptoms the information that they need, but the health care worker that was tested along with them may get those results a bit quicker," Sutfin explained.

After weeks of testing shortages of all kind in Michigan, Peacock says she hopes this is a sign of the tides changing for the state's ability to collect this data and inform patients.

"We hope that our capacity broadens access so everyone with symptoms can get tested," Peacock said. "And I think that’s an important change that’s happening in Michigan this week."

