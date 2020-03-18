OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Local animal shelters are feeling the impacts of the novel coronavirus, as facilities struggle to find cleaning products and secure volunteers.

"We're basically out of hand sanitizer," said Jen-Self-Aulgur, executive director at Harbor Humane Society in Olive Township. "None of my suppliers have it, and that's critical for our shelter."

Harbor Humane is one of several local shelters with dwindling inventory due to over-buying amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mackenzie's Animal Sancturay in Ionia County is low on disinfectant wipes, bleach and paper towels. The Allegan County Animal Shelter is asking for donations of bleach, gloves and face masks.

"Typically in disasters we see a decline in donations and support, but then an uptick the amount of animals coming in and those that need help," Self-Aulgur said.

Shelters are pushing for more fosters and adopters to prepare for the increased intake.

"If people are not able to care for their pets, and there is an intake increase and decrease in adoption, we will reach capacity very quickly," said Namiko Ota-Noveskey, program supervisor at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Several shelters, including Harbor Humane and Allegan County, are shifting to appointment-only adoptions as a health precaution. Mackenzie's stopped intake completely due to a back-order of antibiotics and anesthetics, according to the general manager.

KCAS has also lost their primary base of assistance —inmates at the Kent County Jail— due to measures taken by the jail to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Ota-Noveskey said they need volunteers.

"Right now, we're going to need this help indefinitely unless we hear some date potentially that they'll be releasing inmates for that purpose," Ota-Noveskey said.

Despite the struggle, members of the community have stepped up to help, Self-Aulgur said.

"Thankfully because of fostering we've been able to get a lot of animals out, so we do have empty cages," she said. "But we are gearing up knowing we will have to help other shelters."

If you are struggling to feed your pet, both Harbor Humane and Pleasant Hearts in Grand Rapids run pet food pantries to help keep animals with their families.

More COVID-19 stories:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.