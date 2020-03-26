GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fighting the coronavirus certainly seems like an 'all hands on deck' situation. A West Michigan company is taking that approach, trying to help hospitals with their equipment shortages.

Altus has been producing medial work stations since the early 2000s. When they heard about the ventilator supply problem, they knew they couldn't make those. But, they can - and are - making the carts on which those ventilators sit.

The company's 36 employees are putting in 10-hour days and cranking out as many as they can. They say they are making thousands every week.

The company owners say they are doing everything they can to keep their workers safe and most are working from home if possible. Those in the building have their own work spaces.

