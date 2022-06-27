West Michigan children under five get their COVID-19 vaccine

Kent and Ottawa Counties offer the vaccine at their clinics. Many pediatricians have also started giving doses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Monday morning, one-year-old Sam Wooden sat for his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

His dad, Kent County Commissioner Stephen Wooden, said he "took it like a champ."

"He barely flinched," said Wooden, "To be honest, he ended up taking the shot better than I did."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccine for children six months to five years old this month. Last week, some areas were offering the vaccine, like the Kent County Health Department. Now, more pediatricians and public health offices are administering the doses.

"We’ve seen a lot of folks who have gotten seriously sick from this," said Wooden, "Even though younger folks are less likely to get sick, young folks, toddlers and little ones can get sick from this virus. We wanted to make sure he got the fullest protection he could get."

Kent County Health Department was "filling up appointments" last week once they began offering them. They now have clinics open and available slots for appointments.

"The vaccines are safe," said Brian Hartl, Supervising Epidemiologist with KCHD, "They've gone through a rigorous safety protocol and efficacy protocol to make sure that these are good vaccines."

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available for the young children. Moderna is two doses, while Pfizer is three.

Hartl recommends parents start planning ahead now if they want their children fully vaccinated before school begins in the fall.

"The spacing between the two vaccines, Moderna is four weeks between the two vaccines," said Hartl, "Pfizer is three weeks between the first two and eight weeks between the second and the third. So, if you're thinking about school, to be fully vaccinated you have to plan ahead a little bit. So, it's never too late to start."

Wooden said he understands there are many questions parents have about the vaccine, especially for the young ones. However, they felt getting Sam vaccinated was best for him and their family.

"We're doing our part to really kick COVID to the curb as much as we can," said Wooden, "We have immunocompromised folks in our family. That added level of protection for him also protects the other people in our lives."

Here is what health care providers in West Michigan have available for COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under:

SPECTRUM HEALTH

Pfizer vaccine - all pediatricians offices available now

Moderna - available Tuesday at all urgent cares

TRINITY HEALTH

Vaccines will be available at pediatrician offices, they do not yet have vaccines.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN HEALTH WEST

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available starting Wednesday

Offering Pfizer and Moderna and will be administered at all UMHW family physician sites

KENT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines available

Clinic availability and scheduling at clinics throughout West Michigan can be found at https://vaccinatewestmi.com/ or call (616) 632-7200 to schedule an appointment at the any one of Kent County’s four health department clinics https://www.accesskent.com/Health/health_clinics.htm

OTTAWA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available

Please call 616.392.5266 and there is a phone tree that will prompt you. The clinic in Holland is at 12251 James Street. If demand is high they may start taking walk-ins

MUSKEGON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Encouraging parents to get vaccinations through primary care provider or contact maskupmuskegon.org

