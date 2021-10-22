West Michigan hospitals approach vaccine mandate deadlines. Here's where they stand:

When it comes to hospitals here in West Michigan, each one is handling its vaccine mandate differently.

Spectrum Health's deadline for employees to be vaccinated was Monday. As of now, the hospital says 99.7% of its 33,000 staff members are fully vaccinated.

Some received an exemption, but those who did not comply have been taken off the schedule and will be given another 14 days to change their mind.

At Metro Health, the employees' deadline to be vaccinated is Nov. 1.

Mercy Health says 96% of all colleagues have met the Sept. 21 vaccine requirement to date.

In Michigan, 5.3 million people are fully vaccinated, coming to a 53.1% vaccination rate. Boosters of all three vaccine brands are now approved by the FDA and are encouraged to increase protection against COVID-19.

