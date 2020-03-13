Hospitals across West Michigan are severely limiting the number of visitors allowed to see patients to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

Holland Hospital limited visitors Friday, March 13. Visitors must remain in the patient room and screen negative for symptoms of respiratory infection. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed.

Inpatient Units are limited to one visitor only. Obstetric/Boven Birth Center patients and pediatric patients are limited to two visitors. Patients with an appointment at Holland Hospital-based clinics, laboratory, radiology or brought to the Emergency Department may have one person with them. Patients undergoing outpatient surgery or procedures may have one visitor with them.

Visitor restrictions were enacted at Mercy Health locations on Thursday, March 12.

They include:

One visitor per patient at a time

No visitors under 14 years of age

Do not visit if you are sick

Metro Health - University of Michigan Health also limited visitors starting Friday. Restrictions at all ambulatory clinics and the outpatient surgical center are as follows:

All visitors and family members must be healthy without symptoms of illness

Visitors are limited to one per patient.

Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric and maternity patients.

No children under the age of 12 years will be permitted unless they are a patient.

Anyone who has recently traveled to CDC Level 2 or 3 countries are not permitted to visit.

What are the symptoms and ways to prevent COVID-19?

The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

People in the state of Michigan who are experiencing symptoms can call the health system’s hotline 616.391.2380 to be scheduled for a free virtual screening. Anyone with severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.

