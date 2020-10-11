West Michigan hospitals nearing capacity as COVID-19 cases rise

Spectrum Health is at 75% capacity, Metro Health is at 79.3% and Holland Hospital is at 90%.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 cases have been on a consistent rise and because of that, hospitals around West Michigan are nearing capacity.

Spectrum Health -- which includes all hospitals in their system -- is at 75% capacity. Mercy Health is at 63.5% capacity, that includes other hospitals in Michigan that are part of the Trinity Health System.

Metro Health is at 79.3% capacity, Holland Community Hospital is at 90% capacity, and North Ottawa Hospital in Grand Haven is at 40% capacity.

All of the hospitals in West Michigan communicate daily to see where they stand with COVID-19 patients. If one hospital is full, they work on transferring patients to another hospital to help each other.

And while there is a plan in place for potential field hospitals, right now area hospitals say they are able to handle the current rise in COVID-19 patients.

As of Nov. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported the total number of cases has reached 216,804 in the state. The death toll has now reached 7,640, as of Nov. 9.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.