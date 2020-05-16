West Michigan Pet Expo moved to October due to pandemic

The Pet Expo was suppose to happen in early April, but instead will take place in October because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Organizers of the West Michigan Pet Expo have decided to reschedule the 15th annual event for later in the year, citing the projected impacts of COVID-19 and the safety of guests and animals as reasons why.

The expo was going to take place in early April, but instead will happen on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Deltaplex Arena in Grand Rapids.

The two-day event will still feature animal entertainment, Goat Yoga, on-site adoptions and more than 80 pet-related vendors and thousands of animal products. It will also feature a 1,000-square food reptile and amphibian exhibit.

Tickets are on sale at www.westmichiganstar.com or the Deltaplex's box office -- admission for adults will be $12, children 12 and under will be $6, and children 4 and under will be admitted free of charge. To participate in Goat Yoga, a ticket add on will be available online.

A number of festivals, expos and events have been canceled or postponed in recent weeks including the Ionia Free Fair, the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, the Unity Christian Music Festival, Fruitport's Old Fashioned Days, Tulip Time, Electric Forest, Memorial Day and Fourth of July events and more.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.