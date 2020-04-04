GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — It's no secret. The medical professionals on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus are running low on personal protective equipment.

As part of the effort to protect those hospital workers from the virus, the Center for Physical Rehabilitation has been doing some spring cleaning. They've been doing inventory at their eight centers to see what items they need to protect themselves and which items they can donate to the hospitals.

"We do not necessarily need respirator masks or anything along those lines. We also gathered a fair number of cleaning disinfectants, rubber gloves," said Chris Nawrocki, the CEO of the center.

The center also has relationships with Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School, Byron Center High School, all three Forest Hills high schools and Cornerstone University.

"We asked each of those schools, since the athletic training is shut down for the rest of the year, if we could go into the athletic training rooms and do an inventory there and that’s where we were able to get some additional supplies."

They also took their mission to social media, asking people to donate to the cause.

"We did have several patients stop by, some who made homemade masks which is obviously great," Nawrocki said.

"A really big shout out to Adac Industries here in town and Jim Teets. Jim helped our business very well at the Center for Physical Rehab and heard about our community plea and he actually had a box of N95 respirator masks at the ready to donate to this cause as well, so that was a great plus for these donations."

The center did a drop off at Metro Health this week. They're also scheduled to do a drop off at Spectrum Health on Wednesday, April 8 and they are accepting donations through that time. If you'd like to help them, you can contact them through their website.

During the pandemic, the center is also offering tele-help to keep patients going in their physical therapy routines.

"When you have a problem that you’re going to physical therapy for and then it comes to a complete halt, many patients have to make a decision. Do they want to come to a clinic or are they best served at home?" Nawrocki said.

"We want to be able to offer those two options, so the tele-health works great. It doesn’t accomplish everything but it does help people get through this time and we’re seeing the advantages of that."

